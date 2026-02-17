Tariq Rahman sworn-in, becomes first male Bangladesh PM in over 30 years, ends BNP's exile

In a historic political shift, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. Tariq Rahman has become first time Prime Minister as he was never elected in the Cabinet before.

In what is a historic moment in Bangladesh's politics, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The ceremony marks the end of a two-decade lull for BNP from power. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office around 4:15 pm.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, the BNP's return to governance came after their “absolute victory in the 13th National Parliament election,” an achievement twenty years after the party was last elected from 2001 to 2006. The newly formed cabinet comprise of 25 ministers and 24 state ministers, among whom fresh faces signal a leadership reboot. According to official figures, seventeen ministers and twenty-four state ministers are “new faces” who have never held these offices before.

The election has been historical also from the point of view that with this swearing in, Tarique Rahman would become Bangladesh's Prime Minister for the first time after “becoming a member of the cabinet for the first time,” as he never held public office during his party's previous tenures. Prothom Alo further detailed the widespread public engagement surrounding the transition. From the early afternoon, leaders and activists from various BNP wings, alongside citizens from across the country, converged on the capital.

By 2:30 pm, Manik Mia Avenue was a sea of supporters and slogans as crowds gathered to “witness the swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers.”

The power shift in Bangladesh comes after a long period of immense political upheaval. Observers note that this “new journey” starts after the 2024 “student-public uprising” led to the collapse of the previous Awami League administration. The BNP, which has highlighted being a “victim of oppression and torture” for over fifteen years, successfully contested the elections held last Thursday under an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The polls have been described by the party and observers as a “festive, fair and acceptable election.” In his inaugural address, Prime Minister Rahman emphasised a vision of reconciliation. He delivered a “special message about overcoming differences and establishing national unity,” while pledging to prioritise “political and economic stability,” the “rule of law,” and the “law and order situation.”