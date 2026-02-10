FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Tariff Relief for Bangladesh: US cuts rates to 19%, offers duty-free access to some garments, here's all you need to know

Bangladesh has secured a 19% tariff on exports to the US, down from the initial 37% proposed by Washington in April, under a new trade agreement.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 08:36 AM IST

The United States has reduced reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi imports to 19 percent under a new bilateral trade agreement, offering duty-free access to selected textile and apparel goods made with US-produced materials. Bangladesh interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus announced this development on Monday, saying that "Washington has committed to creating a pathway for selected Bangladeshi garments made with US materials to receive zero tariff access," as quoted in his X post.

The current tariff relief follows a series of negotiations with Washington over nine months. Initially, the US had proposed tariffs of up to 37 percent on Bangladeshi exports in April, but after intensive talks, Dhaka secured a reduction in August last year, bringing the rate down to 20 percent.

The agreement was signed on the Bangladesh side by Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, and on the US side by Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative.

Impact on garment sector

The readymade garments sector is the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, accounting for more than 80 percent of total export earnings. It employs around four million workers, most of them women from rural and low-income backgrounds, and contributes about 10 percent to gross domestic product. Industry leaders said the lower tariff rate could help Bangladeshi manufacturers stay competitive in the US market, which remains one of their largest export destinations.

Trade policy and elections

The trade agreement comes at a delicate moment, with Bangladesh going to the polls on Thursday after being under an interim administration since August 2024. The interim government has sought to demonstrate economic stability and credibility ahead of the election, with trade policy playing a central role.

US commitment

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer praised Yunus and the negotiating team for their efforts in concluding the agreement, saying, "This agreement will strengthen Bangladesh's position in US trade policy". The White House confirmed that both countries were also committed to addressing non-tariff barriers in Bangladesh.

