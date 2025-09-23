Taliban warns Donald Trump over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan; Pakistan may face heat if...

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
WORLD
The Taliban in Afghanistan have openly threatened war in case the United States attempts to retake Bagram Air Base. In its strong declaration, the Afghan Taliban vowed to be prepared for a potential war if the US did not comply and warned Pakistan of a major confrontation if it supported the US in its attempt to claim the base.
The announcement came during a high-level leadership meeting in Kandahar as a response to US President Donald Trump’s multiple threats challenging the Taliban regime to take over the Bagram Air Base, crucial in terms of defence and a major power base in the South-Central Asian region. In his warning to the Taliban, Donald Trump had earlier said that if the Afghan regime did not approve, it would result in “bad things”.
CNN-News18 reported reliable sources within the Taliban as saying that the supreme leader of the organisation, Hibatullah Akhundzada, conducted a confidential meeting which included top cabinet officials, intelligence heads, military commanders, and the Council of Ulema. The discussions were mainly around Trump’s remarks on Bagram Air Base and possible US military action.
In the meeting, the Taliban leaders rejected in one voice the proposal to hand over the Bagram Air Base to the US forces, declaring the group would “fully prepare for war” in case of US aggression.
Another very important aspect of the meeting was a strong warning to Pakistan. Sources told CNN-News18 that the senior Taliban leaders have vowed to make enmity with Pakistan if it supports America in any way, for example, diplomatically, logistically, or militarily, in US efforts to reclaim the base. The stance of the Taliban has come at a time when Pakistan is planning a top-level diplomatic meeting with the Trump administration in the next few days.
As the Taliban has become cautious after Donald Trump’s repeated threats and a potential Pakistani support for the US, its leadership has tasked Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to quickly connect with powerful global and regional leaders.