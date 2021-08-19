Taliban vandalises posters of women models in Kabul - WATCH

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 assuring that they would keep the rights of women intact in accordance with the principles of Islam. Though not being able to do anything, people were sceptical about this announcement which turned out to be true.

Just after the takeover, images of women outside shops, beauty salons and malls were spray-painted with black colour in Kabul. Seeing this, women activists from all over the world have raised this issue and have requested the removal of women from Afghanistan for their safety.

Several images were tweeted by people that showed all posters in the city painted or ruined sending out a clear message that women are not safe in the country.

Yesterday Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, made headlines by claiming that they respect women’s rights. But today this is the reality in Kabul: first they erased photographs of women then they’ll remove women from public sphere. Iran have experienced these lies 42 years ago. pic.twitter.com/UfubfDZ6UQ — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) August 18, 2021

One person tweeted an image where a Taliban fighter with a large rifle walks past a salon with the images of the defaced women in the background. The Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid had said earlier this week, "The women are going to be very active in society but within the framework of Islam."

With the Taliban's return to power, are women safe? LOOK: The facade of a beauty saloon is pictured with images of women defaced using a spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, after Taliban's military takeover in Afghanistan. | Wakii Kohsar/AFP pic.twitter.com/p0Jx5n5Dr4

The Taliban had ruled the country for five years before the US invaded it in 2001. Now, the resurgence of the Taliban has brought back the fear amongst women that they will have to abide by the Sharia law where women don't have any rights and their lives are altered according to the rules. The same had happened when the Taliban had ruled earlier, they had barred women from attending schools and colleges and it was a must for a woman to wear a burqa. However, the Taliban had said that this time the women are not required to wear a full burqa but can wear a hijab instead.