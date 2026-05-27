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Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid makes shocking statement on Afghanistan's 'virgin girl' silence as marital consent decree, says, 'Girl may feel shy'

Taliban government's family law decree that declared that the silence of a 'virgin girl' as marital consent, came under global scrutiny as it implicitly permits child marriage by lowering the age limit for consent to as young as nine. Taliban spokesperson Zabihull justified this new rule.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 27, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid makes shocking statement on Afghanistan's 'virgin girl' silence as marital consent decree, says, 'Girl may feel shy'
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    Taliban government's controversial new family law decree that declared that the silence of a 'virgin girl' to be interpreted as marital consent, came under global scrutiny as it  implicitly permits child marriage by lowering the age limit for consent to as young as nine.

    Justifying this new regulation, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that, "a marriage proposal is something that a girl may feel shy or embarrassed about, and she may not be able to openly say that she agrees to marry." He also added that women silence is regarded as consent,", as Moneycontrol report states. 

    About the new law

    Afghanistan's Taliban government issued a new 31-article family law decree, which regarded silence of 'virgin girl' as consent for marriage. The decree is titled “Principles of Separation Between Spouses”, which is approved by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The law also permits child marriages in certain situations, as fathers and grandfathers can arrange such marriages if the groom is deemed suitable and the dowry meets religious requirements.

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