WORLD

Taliban's stern warning to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism: 'Our patience and courage....'

Following a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday, i.e., October 10, assured India that Afghan soil will not be used against any country.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Taliban's stern warning to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism: 'Our patience and courage....'
Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Image credit: ANI)
Following a high-level meeting with External  Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday, i.e., October 10, assured India that Afghan soil will not be used against any country. The discussions revolved around a range of subjects, including cross-border terrorism, trade, enhancing cooperation, and India's ongoing development partnership with the country. 

"We had a detailed discussion on security cooperation. We will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country. Both sides will remain in touch on this issue," Muttaqi said. The Taliban minister also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying, "We would like to warn the Pakistan government that issues cannot be solved through this approach. We condemn any cross-border action of Pakistan in Afghanistan. The Afghan people’s patience and courage should not be challenged". 

"Historical lessons from the British, Soviets, and Americans should be remembered", he added. 

India, Afghanistan term Pak-sponsored terrorism a 'shared threat' 

In a joint statement, India and Afghanistan listed Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism as a "shared threat". In his opening remarks, S Jaishankar termed cross-border terrorism as a "menace", asserting India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the same. Sending a strong message to Pakistan over its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar described Afghanistan as a "contiguous neighbour".

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," Jaishankar stated, adding, "However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy".

ALSO READ | BIG jolt to Pakistan as Taliban, once a 'friend' to country, releases joint statement with India; says...

