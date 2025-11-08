Taliban's BIG warning to Pakistan as peace talks collapse: 'Any aggression will...'

As the latest round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan ended in deadlock, the Taliban government issued a stark warning to Islamabad, saying it will firmly defend against any aggression.

The statement was issued by the official spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as the Taliban government accused elements within the Pakistani military of engaging in anti-Afghanistan policies. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reiterates its principled position. It will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country, nor will it permit any country to use its territory to take actions against or support actions that undermine Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, independence, or security," the Taliban statement said.

The statement further emphasised that the defense of the Afghan territory and its people is the national duty of the Islamic Emirate. "The defense of the people and land of Afghanistan is the Islamic and national duty of the Islamic Emirate", it said.

Border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted last month, which killed more than 70 people, including 50 Afghan civilians.