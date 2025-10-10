Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, October 10. Notably, this was the first high-level diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban regime since it assumed power in 2021.

Assuring India of Kabul's stance, Afghanistan said it looks at India as a "close friend". "In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said during the meeting.

He also assured that Afghanistan would not allow any group to use its territory against other countries. "I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," he said.

The Taliban minister arrived in New Delhi after obtaining a temporary travel exemption from the UN Security Council Committee.

India to reopen its embassy in Kabul

During the meeting, EAM S. Jaishankar announced that India would reopen its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, which had been shut since 2021. This is deemed to be a significant step towards improving diplomatic ties between the two nations.

In 2021, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces, India shut its embassy. However, in 2022, it opened a small mission to facilitate trade, medical support and humanitarian aid.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," Jaishankar told Muttaqi, adding, "Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience".