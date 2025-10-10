Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, October 10. Notably, this was the first high-level diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban regime since it assumed power in 2021.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'
Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, October 10. Notably, this was the first high-level diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban regime since it assumed power in 2021. 

Assuring India of Kabul's stance, Afghanistan said it looks at India as a "close friend". "In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said during the meeting.

He also assured that Afghanistan would not allow any group to use its territory against other countries. "I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," he said. 

The Taliban minister arrived in New Delhi after obtaining a temporary travel exemption from the UN Security Council Committee. 

India to reopen its embassy in Kabul 

During the meeting, EAM S. Jaishankar announced that India would reopen its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, which had been shut since 2021. This is deemed to be a significant step towards improving diplomatic ties between the two nations. 

In 2021, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces, India shut its embassy. However, in 2022, it opened a small mission to facilitate trade, medical support and humanitarian aid. 

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," Jaishankar told Muttaqi, adding, "Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience". 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajvir Jawanda death: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer, actor?
Rajvir Jawanda: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumb
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark in viral airport video
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE