Taliban's BIG statement on exclusion of women journalists from Muttaqi's presser: 'No such thing...'

Suhail Sahaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesperson, on Saturday, i.e., October 11, issued a clarification over the exclusion of female journalists from Taliban leader and the nation's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's presser in New Delhi. Asserting there was "no discrimination" against women, he said "the number of passes was limited".

"There is no discriminatory policy against women. The number of passes was limited; some received them, some did not. It was a technical matter and should not be viewed as a policy issue,", Shaheen told CNN-News 18. Shaheen is currently in the Afghan capital, Kabul. He asserted that he would raise this matter with Foreign Minister Muttaqi personally.

During the conversation with the outlet, he affirmed that Muttaqi meets female journalists in his office on a regular basis. "Muttaqi meets women in his office in Kabul regularly. I myself do interviews with female journalists". Shaheen further pressed that there is no discrimination against women. "There is no such thing that this is an intentional act to exclude women from the briefing. However, there were male journalists who were not able to get past to participate in the briefing", as quoted by CNN-News 18.

Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban regime, affirmed that female journalists will be included in press interactions during future visits to India.

Women journalists barred from Muttaqi's presser

On Friday, i.e., October 10, female journalists were excluded from Afghan minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi, raising questions about gender discrimination and representation of women in high-profile diplomatic events. However, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had "no role" in barring women from the press conference.

The absence of women journalists at the press conference reflected the situation in Afghanistan, particularly under the Taliban rule. Recently, the country suffered its third earthquake in a week, claiming more than 2000 lives and injuring thousands. According to reports, women bore the brunt of the disaster; they were left trapped under the rubble as male rescuers were not allowed to touch them due to the strict Taliban rule. Several female victims were made to wait for women rescuers.

Moreover, the Taliban government in Afghanistan doesn't allow women to work. It has barred women from pursuing secondary and university education.

