Taliban new decree: Women prohibited to go to public parks with men

It's been nearly 9 months since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan. On one side people are facing conditions like poverty and hunger as the situation is getting worse there. On the other hand, Taliban's diktats are making lives of girls and women miserable.

In a latest, the Taliban government has issued a new decree banning women and men from entering the amusement parks in the capital Kabul together and on the same day. As per the new order, now women will be allowed inside the park for only 3 days in a week and men for the remaining 4 days.

This means that the entry of men will be banned on the days fixed for women and women will be banned for entry on the days fixed for men. The Taliban have also set separate days for the entry of women and men in public parks.

At the same time, women will also be required to wear hijab while entering the amusement parks or public parks. The Ministry of Culture of the Taliban (Ministry of Vice and Virtue) has issued the decree that women and men will not be able to go together in public parks of Kabul.

What the order says?

The Ministry of Culture of the Taliban has said in its decree that women will be able to go to public parks in the capital Kabul only for 3 days which is Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. On the other hand, women will get entry in the parks only if they are wearing hijab.

According to the Taliban decree, men will now be able to go to any park in the city only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Punishment for breaking rules

In its order, the Taliban said that if women go to the public park on the days fixed for men, they will be punished severely. At the same time, no one will be allowed to appeal against this punishment.

Can travel in flight with a man

On Sunday, the Taliban issued another new decree. The Taliban have banned women from travelling in flights without men. The Taliban says that a woman will need to be accompanied by some male relative to travel in or out of the country by flight.

The Taliban has said that women who had already booked tickets will be allowed to travel till Monday. However, according to media reports, some women were denied tickets at the Kabul airport on Saturday.