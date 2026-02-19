Market Crash today: What dragged Sensex, Nifty lower? Explained in 5 factors
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, breaks New Zealand legend’s long-standing record
Vikram Bhatt, wife get interim bail in Rs 30 crore fruad case, Supreme Court expresses hope that 'both sides would...'
Compliance Is No Longer Defensive It’s Crypto’s Fastest Growth Lever
Taliban new 'barbaric' rule allows men to beat wives, make domestic violence legal in Afghanistan: 'No broken bones, open wounds..'
SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace
Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'
'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia
Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'
WORLD
In a new rule in Afghanistan under Taliban government, women are categorized as slaves, who would not get any protection from domestic violence until they show evidence of wounds. This means that the men are now allowed to beat their wives until women have “broken bones” or “open wounds”.
In a new rule in Afghanistan under Taliban government, women are categorized as slaves, who would not get any protection from domestic violence until they show evidence of wounds. This means that men are now allowed to beat their wives and will face no punishment until women have “broken bones” or “open wounds”. And if evidence shown, the men will only be imprisoned for 15 days. However, the wives can not leave husband's house or will face three months imprisonment.
Taliban Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has signed a 90-page criminal code where the Afghani society will be divided into upper and lower members. The new criminal procedure code was issued earlier this year on January 4, 2026, and it consists of three sections, 10 chapters, and 119 articles. According to this, society will be divided into four categories, as per Rawadari, an Afghan-based human rights group.
The four categories are — “scholars” (ulama), “the elite” (ashraf), “the middle class”, and “the lower class”. The upper members will include their religious leaders, also called mullahs, placed above the law. They will be shielded from any kind of criminal prosecution in the country, regardless of the seriousness of the crime. While the women and weaker people will be placed in the lower section.
For children, no rule is there to shield them from physical beatings, and only severe injuries such as “bone fracture”, “torn skin”, or “bodily bruising”, as per Article 30 will lead to any kind of punishment.
Women already have been living in barbaric conditions in Afghanistan under Taliban government. They have been banned from education, public spaces and jobs. They are not allowed to have any fundamental lives.