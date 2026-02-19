FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Taliban new 'barbaric' rule allows men to beat wives, make domestic violence legal in Afghanistan: 'No broken bones, open wounds..'

In a new rule in Afghanistan under Taliban government, women are categorized as slaves, who would not get any protection from domestic violence until they show evidence of wounds. This means that the men are now allowed to beat their wives until women have “broken bones” or “open wounds”.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

In a new rule in Afghanistan under Taliban government, women are categorized as slaves, who would not get any protection from domestic violence until they show evidence of wounds. This means that men are now allowed to beat their wives and will face no punishment until women have “broken bones” or “open wounds”. And if evidence shown, the men will only be imprisoned for 15 days. However, the wives can not leave husband's house or will face three months imprisonment. 

What is the new rule?

Taliban Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has signed a 90-page criminal code where the Afghani society will be divided into upper and lower members. The new criminal procedure code was issued earlier this year on January 4, 2026, and it consists of three sections, 10 chapters, and 119 articles. According to this, society will be divided into four categories, as per Rawadari, an Afghan-based human rights group.

The four categories are — “scholars” (ulama), “the elite” (ashraf), “the middle class”, and “the lower class”. The upper members will include their religious leaders, also called mullahs, placed above the law. They will be shielded from any kind of criminal prosecution in the country, regardless of the seriousness of the crime. While the women and weaker people will be placed in the lower section. 

Women to be considered slaves

  • The women will be among the lower members who would be at the mercy of the upper members. The new rule says that the husbands will be punished only if the women will showcase the evidence of wound, severe injury or beaten by stick. The punishment will only for 15 days. Any other beating will not lead the husband to face any imprisonment or punishment.
  • The woman will be sentenced up to 3 months imprisonment ifshe goes to her father’s or relative’s place without her husband’s permission and does not return upon his request, according to the code’s Article 3 .


For children, no rule is there to shield them from physical beatings, and only severe injuries such as “bone fracture”, “torn skin”, or “bodily bruising”, as per Article 30 will lead to any kind of punishment.

Women condition in Afghnaistan

Women already have been living in barbaric conditions in Afghanistan under Taliban government. They have been banned from education, public spaces and jobs. They are not allowed to have any fundamental lives. 

