Taliban may form government after Friday prayers, Hibatullah Akhundzada to be supreme leader

The Taliban is all set to announce the formation of a new government on the lines of Iran in Kabul. The biggest leader of the Taliban, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, will be made the supreme leader of Afghanistan. Giving more details, Mufti Inamulla Samangani, a senior official of the Taliban's Information and Culture Commission, said, "The talks on the formation of a new government are almost in the final stages and the cabinet was also discussed."

Inamulla said the group was fully prepared to form a new government in Kabul in the next three days. According to media reports, the Taliban will form a new government in Afghanistan after Friday prayers.

In the new government, 60-year-old Mullah Akhundzada will be the supreme leader of the Taliban government. This arrangement will be done on the lines of leadership in Iran where the supreme leader is the biggest political and religious authority in the country. His position is above that of the President and he appoints the heads of the army, government and judicial system. The decision of the supreme leader is final in the political, religious and military affairs of the country.

"Mulla Akhundzada will be the supreme leader of the government and there should be no question on it," Samangani said. Mullah Akhundzada is the Taliban's biggest religious leader and has been working in a mosque in the Kachlak region of Balochistan province for the past 15 years.

Samangani said that under the new government, the governor would be the head of the provinces and the 'district governor' would be in charge of his district. The Taliban have already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for provinces and districts. The name of the new administration system, the national flag and the national anthem are yet to be decided. Meanwhile, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy leader in the Taliban's political office in Doha, told foreign media channels on Thursday that the new government would include members of all Afghan tribes and women.

Mufti Inamulla Samangani said, "Whoever was involved in the previous governments in Afghanistan in the last 20 years will not find a place in the new Taliban administration." Mulla Akhundzada will oversee the work of the government from Kandahar. Samangani said that the Taliban wants friendly relations with the European Union, the US and India and for this, the Taliban's political office in Doha is in touch with various countries. There is also a plan to start Hamid Karzai International Airport in the next 48 hours.