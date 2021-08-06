Taliban kills media head of Afghan government

Days after the assault on the Defence Minister of Afghanistan, the Taliban shot and killed the Information Media Center director of the Afghanistan government, Dawa Khan Menapal on Friday (August 6). The government was warned by militants regarding increased attacks on government leaders after the defence minister had nearly escaped an assassination.

Menapal was killed during the weekly Friday prayer and it was unclear where Menapal was at the time of his shooting. The attack on Afghan's Defence Minister, Bismillah Mohammadi, killed at least eight people and injured twenty in Kabul on Tuesday (August 3).

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman confirmed that the Taliban claimed responsibility for the death of Menapal. In a statement, Mujahid put out later, said that Menapal was punished for his deeds and was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen. No other details were put out by Mujahid.

Taliban's long-running battle with Afghanistan has intensified since May and they now have control over small districts of the country. The killings of the common man and government officials are not new or uncommon which have increased in the last 2-3 months. The US and NATO troops have completely pullout their presence from the war zone which has now become a threat to its neighbouring countries. The Taliban is slowly and steadily trying to take over provincial capitals and cities in order to have more hold on the situation and the country.