Taliban had sex with dead bodies - Woman who escaped Afghanistan reveals shocking details

The situation in Afghanistan is getting worse day by day. The world is aware of the brutality of the Taliban that took over Afghanistan a week ago. Their atrocities on women are also well known. However, shocking details have come to light after a woman who escaped Afghanistan revealed that Taliban fighters have sex even with dead bodies.

Muskan, who worked in the police force, managed to flee the country and landed in India after the militants overthrew the government last week. She said that the reason for fleeing the country was that her life was on the line.

"They rape dead bodies too. They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive… Can you imagine this?" she said during an interview with News18.

She also added that they want one girl from every house in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban fighters either pick up women or shoot them if they resist. "They want us to get a girl from every house. Either give the girl or else kill the whole family. Even a girl of 10-12 years is picked up and taken away.” Muskan says that the Taliban saying in front of the media that we have changed is all a sham.

Muskan further said that if any woman worked for the government, she would suffer a terrible fate. "We were threatened there that if you go to work, your family is in danger, you are in danger. They give a warning and if they do not agree, either pick them up or come and shoot them in the head.

Notably, women and girls are said to be among the most at-risk people under the new Taliban regime. Even during that previous regime of the Jihadist group in the 90s, women were brutalised and oppressed - with cruel tortures and public executions.