Taliban strikes Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Islamabad bombs Afghanistan's military targets along Durand Line

The strikes came after the Pakistani military targeted areas of the Alisher-Terezai district in Khost province near the hypothetical Durand Line, according to TOLO News. Four members of one family were killed, and three other people were injured due to the shelling.
Afghanistan's Taliban government on Friday said it had targeted Pakistani military centres in retaliation to airstrikes carried out by Islamabad a day before. The Taliban regime claimed that "significant human and material losses" were inflicted on facilities linked to the Pakistani forces. The escalation between the neighbouring countries comes at a time when West Asia is already on the edge due to the war launched by the United States and Israel in Iran.
The strikes came after the Pakistani military targeted areas of the Alisher-Terezai district in Khost province near the hypothetical Durand Line, according to TOLO News. Four members of one family were killed, and three other people were injured due to the shelling. The Pakistan Air Force also reportedly struck fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near the Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan.
In a post on X, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of also previously attacking the fuel storage of a national trader named Haji Khan Zadah. This comes amid an intense exchange of strikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line in February. At the time, Pakistan had launched airstrikes on Afghan capital Kabul and other key cities as clashes escalated along the international border.
The Durand Line dispute and the Taliban's return to power in 2021 have fueled tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with frequent clashes taking place. In particular, Pakistan wants the Taliban to rein in armed groups such as the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the TTP, which it claims Afghanistan is harbouring. The TTP had emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and is separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan but is said to share deep ideological, social, and linguistic ties with the group.
Armed attacks in Pakistan by the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which operates in the resource-rich but restive Balochistan province, have surged in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have largely borne the brunt of the violence.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).