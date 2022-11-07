Search icon
Taliban founder Mullah Omar’s death kept secret for years, burial place finally revealed

The final resting place of the founder of the Taliban has finally been revealed by the outfit, after keeping his death secret for years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Taliban founder Mullah Omar (Photo - Wiki Commons)

The founder of the Taliban movement, Mullah Omar, had passed away but his death was kept secret by the outfit for years. After gaining prominence in Afghanistan, it was finally revealed that Mullah Omar had passed away in 2013.

Not just the year of his death, but the final resting place of the Taliban founder was also kept secret for many years, with just close friends and family knowing this mystery. Now, the Taliban has decided to reveal where Omar has been buried.

While speaking to the news agency AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that there was a small ceremony conducted to honour Mullah Omar on Sunday, which was conducted at his gravesite earlier in the day near Omarzo, in Suri district of Zabul province.

As quoted by the news agency, Mujahid said, “Since a lot of enemies were around and the country was occupied, to avoid damage to the tomb it was kept secret.” He further added that only close family members were aware of the burial site of Mullah.

Photos of Mullah Omar’s tomb were released which showed that it is covered with a thick green metal cage. It is surrounded by a short white brick wall gravel, while visuals showed several members of the Taliban gathered by the grave to pay their respects.

The Taliban was founded by Mullah Omar in 1993 under rigorous Islamic practices which were often criticized by Western countries. These practices included barring women from public life and introducing harsh public punishments -- including executions and floggings.

Mullah Omar passed away in 2013 at the age of 55, the Taliban revealed years later.

The Taliban finally took over Afghanistan in August 2021, forcing the US military out of the country after 20 years of occupation. Further, the Taliban legitimized its takeover by overthrowing the existing government and appointing its own officials to the post.

