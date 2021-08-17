Taliban fighters enjoy rides in amusement parks after capturing Kabul - WATCH viral video here

Taliban group members on Monday were seen enjoying rides in an amusement park, a day after capturing the nation's capital, Kabul. In two videos shared by Reuters reporter Hamid Shalizi, who is based in Kabul, the Taliban fighters were seen riding electric bumper cars with weapons in their hands.

In another, Taliban fighters were also seen riding play horses in an amusement park.

See the videos here:

These videos come alongside the clips surfacing on the internet, where people, trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover, are seen running along and clinging on to a US Military Aircraft on the Kabul airport's runaway. The videos also showed that two people, who were clinging outside, fell from the aircraft after it took off and died. The video has gone viral on social media.

Taliban on Sunday entered Kabul and took over the presidential palace after which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flee the nation, reportedly with four cars and a chopper full of cash. Taliban started making rapid advances in Afghanistan after Joe Biden started pulling out American troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of deployment. Joe Biden has given August 31 as the deadline for the exit of all American troops from Afghanistan.

Amid heavy criticism over US troops pullout, Joe Biden on Monday said he 'stands squarely behind his decision'.

He said, "I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces."