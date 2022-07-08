Taliban excavates Mullah Omar's car, burried to escape US troops after 9/11 attacks

Image Credit: Twitter

The vehicle that Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, used to flee from American forces after the 9/11 attacks has been unearthed in eastern Afghanistan after being buried for more than 20 years, according to officials.

According to senior officials, the vehicle should be displayed at Kabul's national museum. Former monarch's automobiles and coaches, including one with bulletproof glass that was shattered during an assassination attempt, are already housed there.

Images of the excavation, shared on Twitter by a Taliban-linked individual, showed the automobile being dragged out by hand from beside the mud wall of a traditional village compound in southern Zabul province.

“This Toyota wagon was used by the late Amir to travel from Kandahar to Zabul province during the start of US-led invasion,” Muhammad Jalal, said.

The Taliban were formed by Mullah Omar, who led the hardline Islamist movement to power in 1996 after a bloody civil war, and imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic law on the country.

Afghanistan then became a sanctuary for jihadist groups, including Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, the architects of the September 11 attacks.

When the Taliban refused to hand over bin Laden, the U.S. and its allies launched air strikes on Afghanistan, before invading, removing the Taliban from power and installing a new government.

Omar died in 2013, but the movement did not admit his death until two years later. Omar had effectively handed over practical control of the insurgency to his deputies in 2001, when he went into hiding.