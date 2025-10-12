Taliban claims to kill 12 Pakistani soldiers in 'retaliatory' cross-border clashes

According to Pakistani security officials, Taliban forces opened fire on several Pakistani border posts late Saturday, prompting what they described as a "prompt and intense response" targeting Afghan positions.

With Taliban-led Afghan forces taking control of several Pakistani Army outposts along the Durand Line, including in the unstable provinces of Kunar and Helmand, firefights broke out along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border late on Saturday, marking a dramatic increase in border tensions, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense.

“Taliban forces have captured several outposts from the Pakistani Army across the Durand Line in Kunar and Helmand provinces,” an Afghan Defense official said in a statement.

According to sources who spoke to TOLOnews, the current border battles have resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Pakistani soldiers and numerous injuries. There have been reports of fierce fighting throughout Paktia's Aryub Zazi district and in the Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan parts of Bahramcha district.

Security sources in Pakistan claimed that their troops were retaliating 'with full force' against what they alleged was unprovoked Afghan firing.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Enayatullah Khowarazmi, called the operation a punitive response to Pakistan's violation of Afghan airspace. By midnight local time, he added, the fighting had stopped.

"If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response," Khowarazmi said.

Qatar, meanwhile, voiced alarm over the growing border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urged both countries to use moderation and engage in constructive conversation to settle their disputes.

Only days have passed since Pakistan allegedly launched an airstrike close to Kabul, which Afghanistan's 201 Khalid bin Walid Army Corps claimed sparked "retaliatory" operations against Pakistani military installations in Nangarhar and Kunar. Islamabad did not, however, confirm or refute the strike.

Clashes have also broken out in Paktia province's Aryoub Zazi district, according to local sources who spoke to TOLOnews. They have expanded to other areas along the disputed boundary, including Spina Shaga, Giwi, and Mani Jabha.

The Afghan Defense Ministry claims that "the attacks tonight destroyed the facilities and equipment of the Pakistani side." In addition, it stated that Pakistani forces had been wounded and had lost many weapons and vehicles to the Taliban insurgents, while one outpost each had been destroyed in Kunar and Helmand.

Reports of simultaneous violence in the provinces of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar suggest that the conflict has spread.

The fragile and volatile nature of Afghanistan-Pakistan ties, which have long been strained by territorial disputes and charges of harboring militants, are highlighted by analysts who warn that this is one of the most severe border escalations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.