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Taliban claims responsibility for airstrikes in Pakistan's ISKP targets, calls them 'centers of evil'

The Afghan Taliban led airstrikes on Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) areas inside Pakistan and claimed responsibility for it. Sadeequllah Nasrat, Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence and Strategic Communications wing claimed responsibility.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

Taliban claims responsibility for airstrikes in Pakistan's ISKP targets, calls them 'centers of evil'
Taliban has claimed responsibility for airstrikes in Pakistan's ISKP targets (Reuters)
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The Afghan Taliban led airstrikes on Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) areas inside Pakistan and claimed responsibility for it. Sadeequllah Nasrat, Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence and Strategic Communications wing claimed responsibility. In his statement, he said that Taliban air assets attacked several locations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Taliban describes attack locations 

He posted his remarks on X, saying the operation targeted areas what the Taliban described as "centers of evil and corruption" belonging to Daesh affiliates. The Taliban further claimed that these areas were being used to plan attacks against Afghanistan and claimed that many earlier attacks on areas in Afghanistan had originated from these locations. 

According to Nasrat's statement, the locations hit by the airstrikes during the operations are in Qilla Abdullah district and Chagai district of Balochistan province, along with a site in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Describing these locations, Taliban officials claimed that the locations served as centers for their operations and transit routes for ISKP leadership who are active near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region. 

Nasrat further said that the Air Force of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan led the strikes which targeted facilities allegedly used by ISKP, also known as Daesh-Khorasan. He accused the Daesh-Khorasan of being involved in attacks in Afghanistan with unknown "malicious intelligence agencies" who helped them in their operations.  

Nasrat further claimed that "important and desired targets" were hit successfully during the operation. But the Taliban did not divulge details about casualty figures, imagery or operational details. 

Earlier strikes 

The Taliban Government in Kabul on Wednesday announced that overnight air strikes carried out by Pakistani forces inside Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals and left 14 others injured. 

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Pakistan violated Afghanistan's airspace, launching targeted bombardments on civilian residences in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The unprovoked aggression claimed the lives of 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man. 

Mujahid further noted that 14 women sustained injuries during the military assault, and he subsequently shared photographs documenting the casualties of the strikes.

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