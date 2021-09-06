Taliban claim control over Panjshir, resistance calls for ‘end to the war’ in Afghanistan

The Taliban forces have captured Panjshir, the last fort of resistance from the erstwhile Afghanistan government. The latest reports out of the country suggest that the Taliban now controls all eight districts in Panjshir. The National Resistance Front (NRF) called for an “immediate end to the war” in a recent statement.

In the statement on Facebook, the NRF said it “agrees in principle with resolving the current problems and the immediate cessation of hostilities, and the continuation of the negotiation process,” adding that it hopes the Taliban command “will respond to the request of the clerics and take practical steps toward this end.”

This comes after claims that Saleh Mohammed, the chief commander of the NRF, was killed by Taliban fighters during the battle in Panjshir. Another NRF official, spokesperson Fahim Dashti was also killed a day ago.

Former Mujahideen commander and nephew of Ahmad Shah Massoud, General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor was also reportedly killed during the battle. The NRF statement congratulated the both for their martyrdom.

The news also coincides with another major development where Pakistan is alleged to have made drone strikes on Panjshir in support to the Taliban’s onslaught. A former Afghan lawmaker claimed that Pakistan had deployed smart bombs.

The news that the Taliban had claimed control over Panjshir was revealed by the outfit’s spokesperson Bilal Karimi on Twitter, adding that the resistance forces had suffered several casualties.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has recently told a TV news channel that the outfit is set to announce the “inclusive” new government any day.

On the diplomatic front, the expected Taliban political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had a meeting with the United Nation’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths in Kabul, where the UN reaffirmed its commitment to supply humanitarian aid to people in Afghanistan.