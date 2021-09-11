Headlines

Taliban cancel Afghan government inauguration ceremony on 9/11 anniversary: Report

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2021, 09:56 AM IST

The Taliban has cancelled the inauguration ceremony of their new Afghanistan government after it was pressurised by its allies against it, reported Russia's news agency TASS on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghanistan government was scheduled to take place on Saturday (September 20, 2021), media reports said, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.

A member of Afghanistan government's cultural commission, Inamullah Samangani on Twitter said, "The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan government was cancelled a few days ago. In order not to confuse people further, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate announced the part of the Cabinet, and it has already started to work."

The group has invited Russia, Iran, China, Qatar and Pakistan to the Afghanistan government's inaugural ceremony. But, Russia told Qatar that it would not participate in the event if it's held on the 9/11 anniversary, media reports said.

Qatar is the go-between for Western nations and the new Kabul government.

According to reports, the US and NATO allies were pressurising Qatar to advise the Taliban against holding any kind of inauguration ceremony as it would come off as 'inhuman.'

This comes after the Taliban on Tuesday announced an interim government in Afghanistan announcing it's key ministerial figures and said the government will uphold the Sharia Laws.

 

