‘Talent-technology guarantees brighter future’; PM Modi addresses top CEOs in Washington

‘Talent-technology guarantees brighter future’; PM Modi addresses top CEOs one-to-one meet in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a six-day, two-nation tour, starting with a visit to the United States. On Friday, he attended a "Hi-Tech Handshake" program at the White House, joining US President Joe Biden and key figures from the technology industry in a round-table discussion. This event followed two days of engagements, including a private dinner with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as bilateral talks and a joint press conference.

Notable personalities from the US side who participated in the round-table discussion were Revathi Advaithi (CEO, Flex), Sam Altman (CEO, OpenAI), Mark Douglas (CEO, FMC Corporation), Lisa Su (CEO, AMD), Will Marshall (CEO, Planet Labs), Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google), Hemant Taneja (CEO, General Catalyst), Thomas Tull (Founder, Tulco LLC), and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams.

Representing India were Anand Mahindra (Chairman, Mahindra Group), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Nikhil Kamath (Co-Founder), and Vrinda Kapoor (Co-Founder, 3rdiTech).

Following the White House event, Prime Minister Modi attended a State Department luncheon with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He then addressed the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Centre.

From the United States, Prime Minister Modi proceeded to Egypt, where his first engagement was a roundtable discussion with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly. He also interacted with the Indian community and had a brief meeting with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, who had visited India the previous month. Later, the Prime Minister held an interaction with Egyptian thought leaders.

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Al Hakim Mosque and paid tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine during World War I at the Heliopolis War Cemetery. He then had two rounds of meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during which several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, followed by press statements. Concluding his tour, the Prime Minister departed for India.