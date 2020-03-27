Taking a page from PM Modi's book: UK claps for medical staff treating COVID-19 patients

As the coronavirus pandemic strikes fear into the hearts of the people, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a page out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi~s book to thank the health care workers who are working tirelessly to fight the deadly outbreak.

On March 26, people all over Britain clapped in support of the workers involved in the health care facilities in such a critical hour. Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak also showed their support by clapping for them outside 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile, citizens of the UK flocked to their balconies to show appreciation for the hard-working, and brave health care workers who are putting their lives in danger to save people who contracted COVID-19.

In fact, the event became so widely recognised worldwide that '#clapforourcarers' was trending in the United Kingdom.

In United Kingdom, there are currently 11,658 positive cases, with 578 dead from the deadly outbreak.

This is in line with the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who urged his citizens to express gratitude for those fighting in the frontline of the COVID-19 battle by clapping, banging plates, playing the conch from the rooftops and balconies of their homes.

As soon as the clock struck 5 PM on March 22, lakhs of citizens across India came out to express their gratitude towards the healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. All over the country, people were seen clanging utensils, ringing bells, and clapping to salute those fighting against the virus and doing their duties despite the 'Janata Curfew', like doctors, medical staff, paramedics, police, defence forces, and guards.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson also contracted the coronavirus. In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson confirmed that he had developed a mild fever and symptoms, following which he took a test for COVID-19, which returned positive.

Johnson confirmed that over the last 24 hours, he had developed 'mild symptoms', after which he was tested positive. He will now self-isolate at Downing Street but will continue to lead the British government's response via video-conference.

Johnson has thus become the first head of the government to publicly reveal that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. A few other world leaders, like Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada and Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, are also running their respective countries while in self-isolation.