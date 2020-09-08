Headlines

Taking a leaf out of China's book, Pakistani Army builds Xinjiang-style indoctrination camps in Balochistan

The Pakistani army is running two indoctrination camps built on the lines of Uyghurs re-education camps of China for Baloch fighters in a bid to control the situation in its restive southwestern province of Balochistan. Pakistan's biggest province is dealing with its local insurgency over Islamabad's strong hand as locals say the resources are being drained the region.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 08, 2020, 12:45 PM IST

What DNA has learned is that the layout of the camps closely aligns with those run by Chinese authorities in its westernmost province of Xinjiang. The main objective of these clandestine camps is the psychological, social, and cultural conditioning of Baloch fighters and forcefully instill 'values' in them by "transforming them into law-abiding" citizens, a document was seen by DNA on the camps as stating.

The document lists Pakistani studies, religious- patriotism, and jihad as the key subjects at the camps, and the focus is to remove any remnants of Balochi nationalism. The camps run by the Pakistani army extensively use mullahs or religious preachers especially those affiliated to Jamaat e Islami. Guests speakers are also invited to conduct guest lectures which include politicians like Mubeen Khan Khilji and Nawabzada Gohram Bugti and Jamaat e Islami's Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi.

Xinjiang has been in the news as Chinese authorities try to rein in the largely Muslim local population in a forceful manner via government-backed camps.

The idea of such indoctrination camps was suggested by Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa former director-general of the media wing of the Pakistani army. He was in the eye of the storm recently as his name cropped up in shady financial dealings.

He is currently the Special Assistant to Pakistani PM Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting and also the Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC. Remember General Bajwa has close ties with the Chinese communist party for multiple reasons, one being CPEC.

The duration of both camps is around 3 months. The first batch was from 17th December 2018 to 9th March 2019 and consisted of 50 fighters, out of which five were regional commanders and 45-foot soldiers. The 2nd batch from 29th April to 27th July 2019 had 128 fighters. The age group of most of the fighters is between 18 to 40 with most from Dera Bugti, followed by Sibi and Kohlu districts.

Currently, the camps are being run by Major Gen Irfan Ahmad Malik of the GOC 41 Division. He succeeded Major Gen Abid Latif Khan on 19 Oct 2019.

