Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

WORLD

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

The attack on Friday took place during the city's evening rush hour. Pictures and videos shared on social media platforms showed people fleeing the scene in panic as the attacker went on a rampage. After the attack, Cho said he had ordered heightened security at metro and railway stations.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 01:42 AM IST

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei
Such attacks are rare in Taiwan, which has relatively low rates of violent crime.
At least three people have been killed and several others injured after an attack by a knife-wielding man in Taiwan's capital Taipei. The 27-year-old suspect set off smoke bombs at Taipei's main metro station and stabbed many people, Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a statement. The suspect, identified by authorities as Taiwanese national Chang Wen, died after falling rom a multi-storey building, according to Cho. His motive for the attack remains unclear as yet.

The attack on Friday took place during the city's evening rush hour. Pictures and videos shared on social media platforms showed people fleeing the scene in panic as the attacker went on a rampage. After the attack, Cho said he had ordered heightened security at metro and railway stations as well as at airports. "We will ‌investigate [the suspect's] background and associated relationships to understand his motives and ‍determine ‌if there are other connected factors," Cho said, according to Reuters. Taiwan's President William Lai has also promised a swift probe.

Such attacks are rare in Taiwan, which has relatively low rates of violent crime. The last time such an incident occurred was more than a decade ago, in 2014, when a man killed four people on an underground train in Taipei. The perpetrator was executed two years later.

