Syrian President Sharaa's FIRST statement on Israeli strikes in Damascus, says, 'We are the ones who..'

The Israeli military on Wednesday, i.e., July 16, stated that it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus, adding that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria.

In his first televised address after Israeli strikes in Syria's Damascus, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of seeking to sow “chaos” in the country. He condemned Israel for what he referred to as the “wide-scale targeting of civilian and government facilities” after it intervened following clashes between the Druze community and the government.

Syria's interim president underlined that it is his "priority" to protect the country's Druze civilians, after Israel vowed to "destroy" government forces it accused of attacking members of the religious minority in Suweida province, BBC reports. “We are not among those who fear war. We are the ones who spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, i.e., July 16, Syrian state media reported that following a ceasefire agreement between the government and Druze leaders, the military was withdrawing from the region. However, it remains unclear whether the ceasefire will hold.

Israeli strikes on Syria

The Israeli military on Wednesday, i.e., July 16, stated that it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus, adding that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria.

“The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria. The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria", the IDF wrote in a post on 'X'.

The attacks were launched as per the directives from Israel's political leadership, it added. "In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios".

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Druze are a religious community that emerged in the 10th century as an offshoot of Ismailism. Of the estimated 1 million Druze globally, over half reside in Syria, and the rest are primarily concentrated in Lebanon and Israel.

Clashes in Syria

Amid growing signs that Israel may extend its support to the Druze majority, clashes intensified in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Wednesday i.e., July 16, after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups broke down. According to Syria's defence ministry, local militias in Sweida violated the ceasefire which had been achieved on Tuesday, i.e., July 15. “Military forces continue to respond to the source of fire inside the city of Sweida, while adhering to rules of engagement to protect residents, prevent harm, and ensure the safe return of those who left the city back to their homes,” the ministry said in a statement.

Why Syria faces violence?

The renewed violence in Syria follows the exile of President Bashar Assad in December by a rebel offensive, led by Islamist insurgent groups. The new leadership, largely composed of Sunni Muslim factions, has faced hurdles in achieving control over the nation. Minority communities, including the Druze, have been at loggerheads with the new government. Tensions rose further in March when clashes between pro-Assad and government-aligned armed groups escalated leaving hundreds dead.