Syrian foreign minister visits US, a first in 25 years; what's on agenda?

Syria's foreign minister arrived in Washington on Thursday (September 18), marking the first official visit at such a high level in well over two decades. The diplomatic trip is aimed at getting sanctions on Syria lifted and mediating between the new Islamist rulers in Damascus and Israel, according to a report by Reuters. Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shibani will meet US lawmakers to discuss the lifting of the remaining sanctions on his country, Axios reported citing the US senator Lindsey Graham.

Why is the timing of the visit crucial?

The visit comes at a time the US has been mediating between Israel and Syria. Ahmed al-Sharaa, the president of the Middle Eastern country, is also due to visit New York next week for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. The Syrian leader recently said that talks to arrive at a security agreement with Israel could yield results in the "coming days." The US had placed sweeping sanctions on Syria after former president Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran and Russia, cracked down protests against him and triggered a nearly 14-year civil war.

How are US-Syria relations at present?

It should be noted that the US has already removed a majority of the sanctions it had placed on Syria. Bashar al-Assad's regime was toppled by al-Sharaa's forces in a quick blitz in December last year. Since then, the US and Syria have been working to improve bilateral ties. US President Donald Trump has praised al-Sharaa and announced that his administration would lift sanctions after he met the new Syrian leader in May this year.