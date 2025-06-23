A suicide bomber in Syria opened fire and then detonated an explosive vest inside a Greek Orthodox church filled with people praying on Sunday, killing at least 20 and wounding 52 others, reports said. Read on to know more on this.

A suicide bomber in Syria opened fire and then detonated an explosive vest inside a Greek Orthodox church filled with people praying on Sunday, killing at least 20 and wounding 52 others, reports said. The attack took place in Dweil’a on the outskirts of capital city Damascus inside the Mar Elias Church, according to state media SANA. Some local media reported that several children were among the casualties.

Interior Ministry names ISIS

The attack on the church was the first of its kind in Syria in years, and comes as Damascus under its de facto Islamist rule is trying to win the support of minorities. As President Ahmad al-Sharaa struggles to exert authority across the country, there have been concerns about the presence of sleeper cells of extremist groups in the war-torn country. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Syrian Interior Ministry said an extremist from the Islamic State (ISIS) group entered the church, fired at the people there before detonating himself with an explosives vest.

'Cowardly act'

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the attack in a statement. “This cowardly act goes against the civic values that brings us together,” he said in a post on X. “We will not back down from our commitment to equal citizenship…and we also affirm the state’s pledge to exert all its efforts to combat criminal organizations and to protect society from all attacks threatening its safety," he added.

'People were praying safely'

Witnesses said the gunman, who had his face covered, entered and fired at the worshippers. When a crowd charged at him to remove him from the church, he detonated his explosives at the entrance. "People were praying safely under the eyes of God,” said Father Fadi Ghattas. "There were 350 people praying at the church." Security forces and first-responders rushed to the church. A picture circulated by the Syrian state media showed the church’s pews covered in debris and blood.

(With inputs from AP/PTI).