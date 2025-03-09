The clashes began between government forces and supporters of former President Bashar Assad and later escalated into revenge killings

Syria has witnessed one of its deadliest incidents in recent years, with more than 1,000 people killed in just two days of violence. According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the clashes began between government forces and supporters of former President Bashar Assad and later escalated into revenge killings.

Deadly clashes and retaliation

The violence has claimed the lives of at least 745 civilians, including many who were killed at close range. Additionally, 125 government security personnel and 148 militants linked to Assad lost their lives. Large parts of Latakia province have been left without electricity and drinking water as a result of the fighting.

The conflict started on Thursday when security forces tried to arrest a wanted individual near Jableh. However, they were ambushed by Assad loyalists, leading to intense clashes, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

Targeting of Alawites

On Friday, the violence took a dangerous turn when Sunni Muslim gunmen, who support the government, began targeting Alawites, the minority sect to which Assad belongs. The attacks have created a significant challenge for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group that played a key role in removing Assad from power.

Residents described horrifying scenes of brutality in Alawite villages. Ali Sheha, a 57-year-old from Baniyas, told AP, “Bodies were on the streets. The gunmen were less than 100 meters away, firing at homes and residents.” He added that the attackers checked people’s IDs to confirm their sect before killing them.

International reactions

The Syrian government has claimed that it has regained control over most of the areas captured by Assad loyalists. Meanwhile, France has strongly condemned the violence. A statement from the French foreign ministry said, “Paris condemns in the strongest possible terms atrocities committed against civilians on religious grounds.”

Thousands of Alawites have fled their homes, with many seeking shelter at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase. Lebanese legislator Haidar Nasser urged the international community to protect Alawites, stating, “The international community should protect Alawites, who are Syrian citizens loyal to their country.”

As tensions remain high, the situation in Syria continues to be fragile, with fears of further violence and instability.