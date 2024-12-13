The man, originally from Surrey, gained attention for his social media campaigns and unusual propaganda videos

A British man, Lucas Kinney, has reportedly become a significant figure in Syria’s rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham after impressing its leaders with his communication skills. Kinney, originally from Surrey, gained attention for his social media campaigns and unusual propaganda videos, where he appeared with an AK-47 slung over his shoulder and a toothbrush tucked into his gear—a detail that amused viewers, according to a Dail Mail report.

Kinney, who converted to Islam, was the first known white British citizen to join jihadist forces in Syria. He adopted the name Abu Basir al-Britani and joined the Nusra Front, an offshoot of Al Qaeda, in 2013. The group later became Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which recently gained control of Damascus after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled.

Kinney’s background starkly contrasts with his current reputation. Born in Hammersmith, west London, he is the son of Patrick Kinney, an American film producer who worked with Steven Spielberg, and Deborah Phipps, a British mother who now lives in the West Country. He grew up attending Catholic schools and once aspired to become a priest. However, after his parents’ divorce and a period of studying in Cairo, his life took a dramatic turn.

Kinney began studying Middle Eastern Studies and Arabic at Leeds University in 2009 but dropped out after a year. He then moved to Vienna to live with his father, where he is believed to have been radicalised. His mother, Deborah, recounted seeing him transform, appearing on video calls with a beard and Islamic robes, according to the Daily Mail.

In Syria, Kinney survived serious injuries, including a mortar strike that left his arm severely damaged. By 2018, he was reportedly living in Idlib province with his wife and two children.

According to the report, Kinney’s family has expressed heartbreak over his choices. His mother revealed fears of him being killed in drone strikes or bombings and shared her hopes that he might return home someday. However, his current whereabouts remain unknown, and his family has declined to comment on whether he is still alive.

As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham cements its power in Syria, Kinney’s fate remains uncertain.