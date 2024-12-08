The rebels' victory marks a significant turning point after 13 years of civil war, which devastated Syria, killed hundreds of thousands, and displaced millions

Syrian rebels on Sunday announced the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, bringing an end to his family’s five-decade rule in a dramatic offensive. The collapse of Assad's regime, confirmed on Sunday, has sent shockwaves through the Middle East, raising concerns about regional stability.

The Syrian army informed officers that Assad's government had fallen, but later claimed operations were ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key areas such as Hama, Homs, and Deraa. Meanwhile, Assad reportedly fled Damascus for an unknown location.

According to Reuters, in Damascus, thousands of citizens gathered to celebrate, chanting "Freedom" and tearing down symbols of Assad's rule. Rebels declared the release of political prisoners from the notorious Sednaya prison as a major victory.

The power shift leaves the Middle East at a crossroads. Assad's fall deals a blow to allies Russia and Iran, while creating uncertainty as rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) takes a leading role in the transitional period. HTS, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, now faces the challenge of managing governance without sparking fears of extremist rule.

Meanwhile, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali has called for free elections and is in talks with rebel leaders to ensure a smooth transition. Neighboring countries, such as Jordan, have emphasised the need for Syria’s stability.

The rebels' victory marks a significant turning point after 13 years of civil war, which devastated Syria, killed hundreds of thousands, and displaced millions. With cities like Homs under rebel control, questions loom over how the new leadership will rebuild and secure international recognition.

As celebrations erupt in cities freed from Assad's control, Syrians face an uncertain but hopeful future. The world watches as the nation begins its journey toward a new era.