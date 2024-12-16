Often called 'chemical courage,' it is used in conflict zones to boost soldiers’ stamina and concentration and is also popular for recreational use

Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria faced growing opposition over the years, leading to his eventual downfall at the hands of rebel forces. Now, new reports reveal that the illegal production and sale of the drug ‘captagon’ also played a role in sustaining his regime during the country’s civil war.

Syrian rebels, led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), recently seized massive amounts of captagon hidden in military bases and distribution centers. According to reports, this discovery exposed the Assad regime's reliance on drug trafficking for survival. Earlier, authorities found captagon pills concealed in electrical parts meant for export near Damascus.

According to an HTS fighter, as per AFP report, the factory belonged to Maher al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad’s brother and a military leader.

What is Captagon?

Captagon was originally developed in the 1960s in Germany as a pharmaceutical drug to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy. Its active ingredient, fenethylline, acted as a stimulant, increasing dopamine levels to create feelings of pleasure, energy, and focus. However, it also led to dangerous side effects like psychosis.

The drug was banned globally by 2009, but an illegal version—known as ‘captagon’—is now produced on the black market. Often called “chemical courage,” it is used in conflict zones to boost soldiers’ stamina and concentration and is also popular for recreational use.

During the 13-year-long civil war, captagon production turned Syria into one of the world’s largest narco-state, providing the regime with crucial revenue. According to reports, captagon exports generated over $7.3 billion between 2020 and 2022—roughly $2.4 billion annually.

Experts believe that despite the current crackdown, the illegal production of captagon may only decline temporarily, as its low cost and high demand keep it a profitable market.