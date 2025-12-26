Syria: 8 killed, 21 injured in bombing at Mosque in Homs during Friday prayers

Preliminary investigations indicate that explosive devices were planted inside the mosque.

A bombing at a mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers killed at least eight people and wounded 21 others, authorities said. The Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque is located in a predominantly Alawite area of the Wadi al-Dhahab neighbourhood in Homs, Syria’s third-largest city. State news agency SANA, citing a security source, said that preliminary investigations indicate that explosive devices were planted inside the mosque. The blast is the second in a place of worship since Islamist authorities took charge of the country a year ago. In June, a suicide bombing in a Damascus church killed 25 people.

Tensions in Syria

Tensions have flared across several parts of Syria in recent weeks as long-running sectarian, ethnic and political fault lines continue to destabilise the country, even as large-scale fighting has subsided. The country has experienced several waves of sectarian clashes since the fall of President Bashar Assad last year, in attacks by insurgents led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, headed by now interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Assad, himself an Alawite, fled the country to Russia. Members of his sect have been subjected to crackdowns.