Switzerland train tragedy: Avalanche derails train carrying at least 80 passengers in Valais, several injured; rescue operation underway

A train derailed early on Monday in southern Switzerland, after an avalanche crashed in the Swiss Alps. The incident occurred at 7:00 am local time in Goppenstein, a region in the Valais canton, leaving several people injured. According to police, at least 80 passengers were believed to be on board the train at the time of the derailment.

Rescue operation underway

Regional police reported the derailment on social media platform X, stating "Derailment of train, probably with injuries." The federal train operator CFF confirmed the incident and announced that train traffic had been "interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig" due to the avalanche. Local news reports indicate that train services have been paused until 4 pm local time as the rescue operation continues.

The avalanche, which triggered the derailment, has prompted authorities to cordon off the area and deploy rescue teams to the scene. The exact number of injuries and the severity of the incident are yet to be determined. The CFF is working with local authorities to assess the damage and restore train services as soon as possible.

