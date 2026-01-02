Switzerland ski resort fire: Viral video captures massive breaking out on New Year's day in Crans-Montana; WATCH

A devastating fire broke out at a New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claiming 47 lives and injuring over 115 people. The blaze occurred at Le Constellation, a popular bar in the upscale ski resort town. Investigators are probing the cause of the fire, with some witnesses suggesting it may have started when sparklers on champagne bottles ignited the ceiling. Several videos are shared on social media showing the panic and chaos as people struggled to escape the burning bar. One video captures people stuck inside, panicking as the exit is blocked by flames. Another shows the ceiling on fire, with a man trying to control it using a white cloth. A third video depicts people running frantically, shouting, and trying to find an escape route.

The identification of victims is underway, with authorities warning it may take several days due to the severity of the burns. Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the incident as one of the country's worst tragedies. The first victim of a fire that tore through a crowded bar in Switzerland has been named as a talented young Italian golfer, Emanuele Galeppini.



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Thursday expressed deep grief over the tragic fire explosion in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana that claimed several lives and left many others injured. The Embassy said it stood in solidarity with the Swiss government and people during the difficult time."@IndiainSwiss expresses its profound grief over the tragic fire explosion in Crans-Montana, claiming several precious lives. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and those injured. In solidarity with the Government and the people of Switzerland during this difficult time," the embassy said in an X post.



The US Embassy in Bern also conveyed condolences over the incident, saying it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and extended thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Dozens of people gathered in silence on Thursday (local time) at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana to remember those who lost their lives in a deadly fire that has shocked the country. Mourners lit candles, laid flowers and stood quietly during a vigil near the site of the tragedy. Many were seen hugging and comforting one another as the scale of the loss became clearer. At least 40 people were killed and around 115 others injured after a fire broke out at the "Le Constellation" bar of the Swiss Ski resort in Crans-Montana, CNN reported, citing the Valais Cantonal Police. Authorities said the fire was not caused by arson. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Valais Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler said emergency services responded quickly after the incident was reported. According to him, smoke was first noticed coming from the bar, located in the centre of the resort, around 1:30 am. Moments later, a witness alerted the emergency call centre.