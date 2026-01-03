FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Switzerland ski resort tragedy: Bar owners issue FIRST statement after tragic Crans-Montana fire: 'We will do...'

Jessica and Jacques Moretti, known figures in the Swiss hospitality scene, opened the bar in 2015, creating a festive spot for young people. The bar, housed in a previously abandoned building, was a go-to for teens celebrating New Year's Eve.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 03:40 PM IST

Switzerland ski resort tragedy: Bar owners issue FIRST statement after tragic Crans-Montana fire: 'We will do...'
The owners of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, have broken their silence after a devastating fire left 40 people dead and 119 injured. The French couple, Jacques Moretti and Jessica, insisted that all safety regulations were followed, citing three inspections in the past decade.

Swiss bar owners break silence on deadly fire incident

"Everything was done according to the regulations," Moretti told Tribune de Geneve.  Though Moretti was not present during the incident, his wife Jessica, who was there, suffered minor injuries. The couple is cooperating with the investigation, with Moretti stating, "We cannot sleep or eat. We will do everything we can to help clarify the causes." Jessica and Jacques Moretti, known figures in the Swiss hospitality scene, opened the bar in 2015, creating a festive spot for young people. The bar, housed in a previously abandoned building, was a go-to for teens celebrating New Year's Eve. The fire's cause is still under investigation, with authorities suspecting sparklers or flares near the ceiling may have sparked the blaze. 

Swiss bar fire incident

Sparklers attached to champagne bottles and held too close to the ceiling likely sparked the deadly fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, during a New Year's party, killing at least 40 people, CNN quoted officials as saying. The blaze reportedly spread rapidly due to a flashover, and Swiss prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible criminal responsibility. Earlier, at a press conference in Crans-Montana, Valais Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler said authorities responded swiftly after a fire was reported at a bar in the area.

According to Gisler, smoke was first seen coming from the bar in the centre of the Swiss ski resort at around 1:30 am. Moments later, a witness contacted the emergency call centre to report the incident. A red alert was immediately issued to mobilise firefighting services, he added. The first teams from the Crans-Montana intercommunal police and the gendarmerie reached the scene at 1:32 am, and were soon joined by additional emergency responders, CNN reported."Their initial assignment was obviously to take care of the victims, to provide them emergency help," Gisler said. He noted that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly. "Following that, the initial investigations were able to start," he said.

Reception centres were later set up to assist those affected by the incident, and a helpline was launched at 4:14 am to provide information and support to families."All of the injured people had received care by shortly after 5 am, thanks to this widescale mobilisation," CNN quoted Gisler as saying.

Families of those who lost their lives in the fire at Crans-Montana are facing a painful wait, as local authorities said it could take several days to identify all of the approximately 40 victims, CNN reported."Currently and in the days to come, the priority will be identifying the people who have died so that their bodies can be returned quickly to their families," Gisler said in a press conference.

(With inputs from ANI)

