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Switzerland rave horror: 1 killed, 5 wounded as manhunt begins

Gunfire at a Switzerland rave party left one person dead and five injured, with police launching a search for the suspected shooter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 03:27 PM IST

Switzerland rave horror: 1 killed, 5 wounded as manhunt begins
Gunfire at Swiss rave leaves one dead. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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In a shocking incident, a shooting at a rave party in Switzerland left one dead and several others injured early Sunday. Notably, nearly 3,500 people attended the event, and all victims were Swiss residents in their 20s. As per a report by Swiss newspaper Blick, a manhunt is underway with a large deployment and large areas of the Aarau town cordoned off.

One killed, five injured in Switzerland rave shooting

The incident took place at an annual techno party in Aarau in the Swiss canton of Aargau. The police said that a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries and five others are severely injured.

The Blick report further stated that the shots were fired around 3 AM on the sidelines of the Aarauer Rave.

According to reports, police spokeswoman Vanessa Rumpold confirmed that the gunfire broke out at the racecourse hosting the event. ''Several shots were fired within a large group of people,'' she said.

Taking to X, the local police said, ''The search for the perpetrators, whose identities are currently unknown,'' adding that the exact motive and circumstances are not yet known.

Meanwhile, the Police have appealed for information from witnesses who may have seen the suspect or have footage that could assist the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

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