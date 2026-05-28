Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested

An unidentified man reportedly stabbed three people at a ⁠train station in Winterthur city near Zurich, Switzerland. The man has been arrested.

An unidentified man reportedly stabbed three people at a ⁠train station in Winterthur city near Zurich, Switzerland. According to the police, the knife attack occurred at around 2.30 am ET. Just after the incident, the police immediately took action and arrested the attacker. He has been identified as a 31-year-old Swiss national.

The three victims, who are Swiss nationals aged 28, 43 and 52, were taken to a hospital for treatment. A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, shows the suspect running from the station in Winterthur, shouting, “Allahu Akbar (Arabic phrase meaning Allah is great).”

An eyewitness, who was working in his office building nearby at the time, told a local newspaper that he heard a man shout “Allahu Akbar” at around 08:30 local time before attacking people with a knife.

According to the police, the attacker used a bladed weapon, supposedly a knife, and that the motive was under investigation, police added.

At the time, a group of schoolchildren were crossing a street near the area, and a schoolteacher was seen standing in front of them to protect them, reported local media.

Another eyewitness, a taxi driver, told Zurich-based daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung that a man had been passing around the station's underpass attacking people.

Photos published by Swiss news outlets show several areas around the station being cordoned off.