Swiss voters reject proposal to subsidise farmers who let cow horns grow

Headlines

LPG price reduction: Opposition slams BJP's 'Raksha Bandhan gift to sisters', terms it political gimmick

What is Acro Yoga? How does this latest trend help you live a healthy life?

Delhi found to be ‘world’s most polluted city’, lifespan of its residents may be cut short by…

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 to release on this date: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LPG price reduction: Opposition slams BJP's 'Raksha Bandhan gift to sisters', terms it political gimmick

What is Acro Yoga? How does this latest trend help you live a healthy life?

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

7 foods to increase red blood cell count

7 foods kids should avoid eating

10 best-rated pasta dishes in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 to release on this date: Report

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

HomeWorld

World

Swiss voters reject proposal to subsidise farmers who let cow horns grow

Swiss voters rejected a proposal to subsidise farmers who let the horns on their cows and goats grow rather than removing them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2018, 07:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Swiss voters look set to reject a proposal to subsidise farmers who let the horns on their cows and goats grow rather than removing them, Swiss broadcaster SRF said on Sunday.

The initiative to preserve "the dignity of livestock" was led by farmer Armin Capaul, who has sparked a national debate on animal rights following a campaign which began nine years ago after he "listened" to his herd.

Preliminary results after the polls closed showed 53 percent against with 47 percent in favour, SRF reported.

Three-quarters of Swiss cows, a national symbol and tourist attraction, are dehorned or genetically hornless. Calves are dehorned with a red-hot iron which causes smoke and a burning odour in a procedure critics say causes pain.

The government had opposed the motion, which would have enshrined subsidies into the constitution, but agricultural workers were split, with even the Swiss farmers' union refraining from giving a recommendation to its 52,000 members.

Capaul collected more than 100,000 signatures to trigger a national vote after years of political lobbying failed. His supporters liken the dehorning to castrating cats or dogs and argue it is a safety issue for other animals and farmers.

The Swiss government opposed Capaul's move to get a 190 Swiss franc ($191.65) annual subsidy per horned animal for farmers, saying it would drain up to 30 million francs from its 3 billion franc annual agricultural budget.

"When you look at them they always hold their head high and are proud. When you remove the horns, they are sad," Capaul, a bearded 66-year-old, told Reuters last week on his small farm in northwestern Switzerland. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Nepal opener match live

'Outsiders prohibited, Sec 144 imposed, internet shut down': Haryana Police tightens security in Nuh for Shobha Yatra

Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker, arrested

Meet man who quit IAS to lead Rs 2,90,000 crore company

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE