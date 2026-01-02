Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

Fourty people have been confirmed dead, and another 119 were injured, many of them seriously, local officials said. Of the injured, 71 were Swiss nationals, 14 were French, 11 Italian, and 4 Serbian. Here are more details.

Authorities in Switzerland have said they believe that a tragic fire at a bar that killed dozens of people was likely caused by sparklers attached to bottles of champagne. Beatrice Pilloud, Valais attorney general, said those sparklers were taken too close to the ceiling. "This caused the fire to spread quickly. Initial evidence has been secured at the scene," she said at a press conference. The fire broke out during New Year's celebrations at Le Constellation bar, leaving 40 people dead and over a hundred others injured.

'One of the worst tragedies'

The sparklers connected to the liquor bottles appear to have led to "what is referred to a flashover incident where the fire spread very rapidly," Pilloud said at the presser. Fourty people have been confirmed dead, and another 119 were injured, many of them seriously, local officials said. Of the injured, 71 were Swiss nationals, 14 were French, 11 Italian, and 4 Serbian. Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the incident as "one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced."

Fire investigation continues

Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on the identification of the deceased victims and have warned that the process would take time. Officials said it could take days before all those killed could be named. "Many of those injured are still fighting for their lives today," Valais area chief Mathias Reynard told reporters. Pilloud said further probe will determine if there was a need to hold anyone criminally liable for negligence.