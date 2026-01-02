FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'

Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud

India to become fully self-reliant in weapons in next 15–20 years, says Rajnath Singh

Govt issues notice to X over ‘obscene, sexually explicit’ content, seeks immediate removal

Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas founder-MD dies after sudden cardiac arrest during family vacation

Oh My God 3: Akshay Kumar to share screen with Rani Mukerji for the first time in OMG 3, social comedy to begin shooting in...

Shah Rukh Khan under fire over KKR's Mustafizur Rahman signing; BCCI clarifies Bangladesh pacer's IPL 2026 status

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

Swiss bar fire cause REVEALED: Official says tragedy occurred due to...

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; k

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...

HomeWorld

WORLD

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

Fourty people have been confirmed dead, and another 119 were injured, many of them seriously, local officials said. Of the injured, 71 were Swiss nationals, 14 were French, 11 Italian, and 4 Serbian. Here are more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...
The fire claimed 40 lives and injured many others.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Authorities in Switzerland have said they believe that a tragic fire at a bar that killed dozens of people was likely caused by sparklers attached to bottles of champagne. Beatrice Pilloud, Valais attorney general, said those sparklers were taken too close to the ceiling. "This caused the fire to spread quickly. Initial evidence has been secured at the scene," she said at a press conference. The fire broke out during New Year's celebrations at Le Constellation bar, leaving 40 people dead and over a hundred others injured.

    'One of the worst tragedies'

    The sparklers connected to the liquor bottles appear to have led to "what is referred to a flashover incident where the fire spread very rapidly," Pilloud said at the presser. Fourty people have been confirmed dead, and another 119 were injured, many of them seriously, local officials said. Of the injured, 71 were Swiss nationals, 14 were French, 11 Italian, and 4 Serbian. Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the incident as "one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced."

    Fire investigation continues

    Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on the identification of the deceased victims and have warned that the process would take time. Officials said it could take days before all those killed could be named. "Many of those injured are still fighting for their lives today," Valais area chief Mathias Reynard told reporters. Pilloud said further probe will determine if there was a need to hold anyone criminally liable for negligence. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...
    Swiss bar fire cause REVEALED: Official says tragedy occurred due to...
    India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
    India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
    Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways
    Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; k
    Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'
    Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha
    Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud
    Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
    Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
    Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
    Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
    Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
    Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
    New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
    New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
    Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
    Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement