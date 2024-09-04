Twitter
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Six people were detained at the scene, at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…
Danish police on Wednesday (September 4) apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said. 

Six people were detained at the scene, at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters) 

