Sweden reports first case of Mpox strain outside Africa day after WHO declare it global health emergency

Sweden has reported the first case of Mpox strain outside Africa. This comes a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency. Cases were confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new form of the virus spreading.

