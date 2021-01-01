DNA Special: Swan blocks train tracks to 'mourn' its partner's death

Headlines

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

9 times BLACKPINK's Lisa inspired us with powerful messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

DNA Special: Swan blocks train tracks to 'mourn' its partner's death

The local police and firefighters had to intervene to move the mourning swan after the blockade led to multiple delays and cancellation of trains.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 03:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Painting a picture of compassion, a swan blocked a high-speed railways line in Germany after its partner got caught into an overhead power cable and died.

The local police and firefighters had to intervene to move the mourning swan bird after the blockade led to multiple delays and caused at least 20 trains to be cancelled, according to a statement by the rescuers.

After the accident that claimed its partner's life, the swan stayed on the railway line near Fuldatal and prevented trains from Kassel to pass on to Göttingen in the European country.

It is reported by the local media in Germany that firefighters had to bring special equipment to remove the dead body of a swan and rescue the other. The rescued swan was then taken to the Fulda river and released into the wild.

"The fire brigade from Fuldatal had to come to lift the swan from the tracks with special equipment," the police said in their statement.

The incident led to a delay of at least 23 trains by around 50 minutes, the local police further said.

More than anything, the incident is a marker of love and compassion that is to be found everywhere. Swans are known to mate for life and are often depicted as love birds. Even Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, is often depicted riding a swan.

In a similar picture of care and friendship, a German photographer captured a picture of two widowed penguins comforting each other in Australia earlier in 2020. The picture later won a popular award, for its depiction of the beautiful moment.

The animal world is filled with such examples and gives everyone a lesson to develop compassion and try to care for every living creature on this planet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Long Weekend: 5 getaway resorts near Delhi for a weekend escape

From chocolate, dairy products to raw bones: 10 foods that are toxic for dogs

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran, St Xavier's alumna, as stunning as Bollywood actresses

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE