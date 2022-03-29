Suspected poisoning of Russian billionaire, Ukrainian peace negotiators: Report

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to declare neutrality and negotiate a settlement on the rebel eastern areas of the country. He made this announcement ahead of the next round of talks between the two countries scheduled on Tuesday.

However, Zelenskyy reiterated that only one-on-one talks with the Russian leader could end the war. Russian negotiators have already reached Istanbul. Meanwhile, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, Reuters quoted a media report.

At least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov are said to have been affected by it. Billionaire Roman Abramovich had accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The report mentioned that the symptoms included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands. Ukrainian officials, however, have denied the report. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took a similar line, saying in an interview on national television that 'everyone is thirsty for news and sensations'.

However, he did say, "I advise anyone going for negotiations with Russia not to eat or drink anything, (and) preferably avoid touching surfaces." Abramovich and the negotiators showed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the report elaborated.

The three men who experienced the symptoms had only consumed water and chocolate in the hours beforehand, the report stated. A fourth member of the team who also consumed these items did not experience symptoms, it said.

(With Reuters, AFP and AP Inputs)