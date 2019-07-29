Suspected Islamists kill at least 30 in northeast Nigeria: source

Borno is the epicentre of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

Suspected Boko Haram Islamists have killed at least 30 people in a shooting at a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, a security source and a resident said on Sunday.

Resident Bakura Mallam Amadu said he saw the insurgents gather before opening fire at funeral attendees in a village on Saturday.

A security source said more than 30 people were killed when the Islamists stormed the village on motorbikes and in vans. They also attacked another village, with unknown casualties, the source said.

Nigeria's military declined to comment.

Dan Batta, a state emergency official, confirmed the attacks and said authorities had mobilised to support injured civilians.

He declined to comment on the death toll.



