HomeWorld

WORLD

Sushila Karki named interim head of Nepal amid unrest, says, 'Gen Z trusted me...'

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been named Nepal's interim head, just a day after violent protests in the country were triggered by the ban on social media apps.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been named Nepal's interim head, just a day after violent protests in the country were triggered by the ban on social media apps. Karki, the first woman to serve as Nepal's Chief Justice, will now lead the country through the ongoing crisis until fresh elections are held. 

Her name was finalised during a virtual meeting of the Gen Z movement on Wednesday morning, i.e., September 10. Soon after being named the interim head of Nepal, she expressed her readiness to take on the role. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Karki said, “The Gen-Z group led the recent movement in Nepal, and they trusted me to lead the government for a short period". 

"Our immediate focus will be something for the young people who died during the protest," she told the news outlet. Karki further added that the young members of the movement, whom she described as "boys and girls", voted in her favour. 

“I have accepted their request to lead the interim government," she told CNN-News18. Karki further acknowledged that the situation in Nepal is "very tough" now. Expressing her hope for a new beginning in the country's political and social landscape, Karki added, "We will work together for the development of Nepal. We will try to establish a new beginning for the country."

On ties with India 

Acknowledging India has helped Nepal in difficult times, Sushila Karki expressed her love and respect for the country. “There is a lot of respect and love for India. India has helped Nepal a lot," she said.

Voicing her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karki stated, “I have good relations with Indian leaders. I especially want to say, main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I greet Prime Minister Modi). I have a very good impression of Modi ji," as quoted by CNN-News 18. 

ALSO READ | Nepal Protest: How Nepal's 'nepo kids' infuriated Gen Z, triggered violent clashes that left 20 dead?

 

