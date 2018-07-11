Surviving member of German neo-Nazi murder cell jailed for life

Headlines

IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Ishan Kishan's Test debut with a hilarious meme

This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

After Uorfi Javed, Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi buys this powerful SUV, not Mahindra Thar, Toyota Land Cruiser

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Uorfi Javed, Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi buys this powerful SUV, not Mahindra Thar, Toyota Land Cruiser

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Watch: Massive Fire At Greater Noida Mall; People Jump From 3rd Floor

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Watch: Huge fire at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, students jump down to safety

DNA | Can Barack Obama Preach To India On Muslim Rights?

DNA: Is Artificial sweetener a slow poison, know what WHO's report says

Mohit Raina opens up about digital revoultion with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeWorld

india

Surviving member of German neo-Nazi murder cell jailed for life

The only surviving member of a German neo-Nazi cell behind a string of racist murders was today sentenced to life in prison, capping a mammoth trial that began in May 2013.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 03:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The only surviving member of a German neo-Nazi cell behind a string of racist murders was today sentenced to life in prison, capping a mammoth trial that began in May 2013.

Beate Zschaepe, 43, was found guilty of 10 counts of murder in deadly shootings of nine Turkish and Greek-born immigrants as well as a German policewoman carried out by a trio known as the National Socialist Underground (NSU).

Although life imprisonment in Germany typically means 15 years behind bars as prisoners are often released for good conduct, Zschaepe would not be eligible for parole as judge Manfred Goetzl imposed the maximum sentence due to the "exceptional severity of the crime".

Police say the NSU's two male members -- Zschaepe's former lovers Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt -- carried out their killing spree from 2000 to 2007, before they died in an apparent suicide pact following a bungled bank heist in 2011.

Meanwhile Ralf Wohlleben, a former member of the far-right NPD party and accused of having provided help to the NSU, was found guilty of complicity in nine counts of murder. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Unrepentent neo-Nazi Andre Eminger was however found not guilty of complicity but sentenced to two and a half years for backing a terrorist organisation, a verdict that was greeted with applause by supporters in the courtroom.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas in trouble, politician says he’ll take legal action against actress: Here’s why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE