'Surprised and shocked': Bangladesh's first reaction to Sheikh Hasina's public speech in Delhi

The Bangladeshi government on Sunday said it was "surprised and shocked" that India had allowed former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to make a public address in Delhi. Calling Hasina a "mass murderer," Bangladesh said this could "seriously impair" relations between New Delhi and Dhaka. On Friday, Hasina had made her first public speech since being ousted in an audio address to a packed press club in the Indian capital. The 78-year-old has been hiding in India since a student-led uprising toppled her government in 2024. She has been sentenced to death by a tribunal in Dhaka.

In its statement, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said: "The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked that fugitive Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing crimes against humanity, was allowed to make a statement at a public event in New Delhi." It added that the incident had set a "dangerous precedent." The ministry further said: "Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech...constitute a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh."

Bangladesh has been requesting Hasina's extradition under a bilateral extradition pact, but India has remained non-committal. "Despite repeated requests by the Bangladesh government, she (Hasina) has instead been allowed to make such inciteful pronouncements from its own soil. This clearly endangers Bangladesh's democratic transition and peace and security," the Bangladeshi government said in Sunday's statement.