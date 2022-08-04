"Supporters of Al-Qaeda may seek to attack..": US issues worldwide alert for its citizens

US President Joe Biden

Just two days after the death of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman-al-Zawahiri, the US State Department has issued a worldwide advisory urging its residents to exercise extreme caution when traveling abroad, warning that al-Qaeda supporters may target American facilities, employees, or its nationals.

“On July 31, 2022, the United States conducted a precision counter terrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy and successor as leader of Al-Qa’ida. Al- Zawahiri was one of the masterminds of the attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001, and had continued to urge his followers to attack the United States,” the US State Department stated.

"As terrorist attacks often occur without warning, U.S citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad", it added.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Joe Biden announced that the most sought terrorist, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed in a drone attack in Kabul, adding, "Justice has been served."

In a major feat for the United States, notorious terrorist and chief of Al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan over the weekend. Zawahiri was responsible for organizing the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the country, which claimed hundreds of lives.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the most wanted people by the international authorities and the United States and was killed through a secret air strike conducted by the US intelligence agencies. The Al-Qaeda chief was also a close aide of terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

